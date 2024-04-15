Newcastle United 'consider' £50m Premier League star amid Bruno Guimaraes fears

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have reportedly identified one current Premier League star as a potential replacement for Bruno Guimaraes as speculation regarding the midfielder’s future rumbles on.

The Brazil international quickly established himself as a key figure in Eddie Howe’s side after joining the Magpies in a £40m move from Lyon during the January 2022 transfer window. After helping guide United away from relegation trouble and into the safety of mid-table, Guimaraes continued to shine in his first full season at St James Park as the Magpies qualified for the Champions League for the first time in two decades and reached their first major cup final since 1999.

The talented midfielder has been in fine form in recent weeks as Howe’s men challenge for a second successive season in European competition - and there has been growing speculation the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are preparing to trigger a reported £100m release clause that was inserted into the new deal Guimaraes agreed with the Magpies earlier in the season.

Although there has been little indication the former Lyon star wants to leave Tyneside, The Mirror have reported Newcastle are considering a £50m move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White after showing an interest in the former Wolves man during the final days of the January transfer window.

Despite his side’s struggles this season, Gibbs-White has been in impressive form with six goals and seven assists in 37 appearances in all competitions and one of his current team-mates has already delivered a glowing assessment of the midfielder and what could lie ahead in his career.

Speaking to talkSPORT earlier this season, Forest defender Harry Toffolo said of Gibbs-White: “He’s brilliant. He’s a fantastic player. The sky’s the limit for Morgan. He’s got all the ability in the world and he’s got his head switched on as well in his personal life and his professional life. He’s a great person (and) he comes from a really humble background. His mum and dad are lovely (as) I know them personally. He’s just a good man, a good father and a good footballer.”

