Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United have several injury concerns heading into the final six matches of the Premier League season.

Erik ten Hag’s side dropped out of the top six over the weekend following a 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth as Newcastle United leapfrogged them with a 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park. Both sides sit level on 50 points and face each other at Old Trafford in their penultimate game of the 2023-24 league campaign.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies head into the match having won each of their last three encounters with The Red Devils without conceding. Newcastle beat Manchester United 1-0 at St James’ Park and 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

Both sides have suffered numerous injury issues this season as they both look to have several players back in contention for next month’s clash.

Newcastle players Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Sandro Tonali have all been ruled out for the remainder of the season but it is hoped the likes of Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock and Matt Targett will be back in contention within the next month.

Man United have been dealt some big defensive injury blows in recent weeks with Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans ruled out. It has forced Ten Hag to name Harry Maguire and Willy Kambwala as his centre-back pairing in each of the last two matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Varane picked up a muscle injury in the 4-3 defeat at Chelsea last month and will be pushing to return to action in time for the clash against Newcastle on May 15 (8pm kick-off). Evans meanwhile is hoping to be back available in time for Man United’s FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City on April 21.

Varane is facing an uncertain future at Manchester United with his lucrative contract set to expire in June. According to the Daily Mail, the French international will not renew his reported £340,000-per-week deal with an exit deemed ‘likely’.

Varane joined Man United from Real Madrid in 2021 for a reported £41million fee. He has since gone on to make 93 appearances for the club, scoring twice.