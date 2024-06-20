'Not fair' - Jim Ratcliffe slams UEFA rule that allows £40m star to join Newcastle United - but not Man Utd
and live on Freeview channel 276
Manchester United had targeted Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who has also previously been linked with a move to Newcastle United and even visited St James’ Park last summer. But as Ratcliffe’s INEOS Group own Nice as well as a 27.7% minority stake in Man United, UEFA rules have blocked a potential transfer from taking place this summer.
This is due to Manchester United and Nice both competing in the 2024-25 Europa League. UEFA rules prevent related-party transfers taking place between two clubs competing in the same competition.
The decision has led to Ratcliffe publicly hitting out at UEFA in an interview due to a rule that would allow Nice to sell Todibo to a club like Newcastle, but not Manchester United.
“They’ve said we can sell him to another Premiership club, but we can't sell to Manchester United,” he said. “But that's not fair on the player and I don’t see what that achieves.”
Todibo is valued at around £40million but Newcastle are unlikely to be allowed to strike a deal due to Ratcliffe’s stance and the fact they have so far failed to agree compensation fee with Manchester United for sporting director Dan Ashworth.
Man United’s rivals Manchester City have been able to exploit a loophole having agreed a deal to sign Savio following a successful campaign in La Liga with Girona. The Spanish club share owners with Man City and both will compete in the 2024-25 Champions League.
But as Savio was only on loan at Girona and is actually contracted to Ligue 2 side Troyes - who are also owned by City Football Group - the deal is allowed to take place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.