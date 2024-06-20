Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has deemed a UEFA rule ‘not fair’ after seeing a potential transfer blocked.

Manchester United had targeted Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who has also previously been linked with a move to Newcastle United and even visited St James’ Park last summer. But as Ratcliffe’s INEOS Group own Nice as well as a 27.7% minority stake in Man United, UEFA rules have blocked a potential transfer from taking place this summer.

This is due to Manchester United and Nice both competing in the 2024-25 Europa League. UEFA rules prevent related-party transfers taking place between two clubs competing in the same competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision has led to Ratcliffe publicly hitting out at UEFA in an interview due to a rule that would allow Nice to sell Todibo to a club like Newcastle, but not Manchester United.

“They’ve said we can sell him to another Premiership club, but we can't sell to Manchester United,” he said. “But that's not fair on the player and I don’t see what that achieves.”

Jean-Clair Todibo is expected to leave Nice this summer | AFP via Getty Images

Todibo is valued at around £40million but Newcastle are unlikely to be allowed to strike a deal due to Ratcliffe’s stance and the fact they have so far failed to agree compensation fee with Manchester United for sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Man United’s rivals Manchester City have been able to exploit a loophole having agreed a deal to sign Savio following a successful campaign in La Liga with Girona. The Spanish club share owners with Man City and both will compete in the 2024-25 Champions League.