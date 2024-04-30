Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joe Willock is back in the gym after confirmation of his season-ending Achilles injury for Newcastle United.

The midfielder was forced off during the 1-0 win at Fulham earlier this month. Due to the recurring nature of the Achilles injury, a decision was made to cut Willock’s season short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe explained: “With Joe, we all decided with the medical team and Joe that a period where he strengthens the area around his Achilles will benefit him more. The long-term view was taken, we will get him right for next season.

“It's been made clear to him that surgery wouldn't be beneficial to him. The Achilles is improving well from the original injury he had and hopefully we can get to the situation where he is playing freely next season.”

The injury has ruled the 24-year-old out of Newcastle’s final seven matches of the season. Willock has already missed the games against Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United and will now sit out the upcoming matches against Burnley, Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United and Brentford.

Joe Willock posted the update to his Instagram story.

But Willock took to social media to show himself working in the gym on an exercise bike as he looks to keep his fitness and recover from his injury in time for the start of pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the image, Willock posted the caption: “Step by step.”