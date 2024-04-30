‘Really obvious’ - Newcastle United coach frustrated at Aston Villa call following Leeds controversy
Newcastle United Under-21’s ended their Premier League 2 campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa Under-21’s at St James’ Park on Monday night. A solitary Sil Swinkels goal just before half-time was enough for the visitors as they condemned the Magpies to their 11th league defeat of the season.
Much like their previous home outing, that time against Leeds United, the match against Villa turned on a controversial refereeing decision with the Magpies this time frustrated that Kadan Young was not penalised for being in an offside position as the free-kick which led to Swinkels’ winner was delivered. Speaking post-match, Ben Dawson revealed his disappointment at that decision not going in his side’s favour but admitted he felt his team hadn’t done enough to secure the three points.
Dawson told the Gazette: “We’re disappointed to lose the game. Having sat for five or ten minutes to reflect and chat to staff, there’s not much in the game but yet again we’re talking about factors that we’re not in control of which have ultimately decided the game, which we are really disappointed about. I’ve said to the players that we need to make sure we don’t let that defeat now define the season and that on Thursday night we get back on it and give ourselves the best opportunity to come back here in the Senior Cup final and put things right.
“Our view [of the goal] was that in terms of the number seven [Kadan Young], it’s so clear he’s standing in front of the goalkeeper and shoving him. It affects the goalkeeper’s decision making and that then leads to the goal. I don’t know what else to say, it’s really obvious for everybody in the stadium, but the officials have decided it’s not enough to blow for a free-kick.
“From that point on, we’ve got to get on with it and we probably didn’t show enough quality, either technically or in our decision making in and around their box, to really threaten their goal enough. There wasn’t much in the game from either side to go on and win it so we’re obviously disappointed but we have to go with the decision and do our best to get back into the game.”