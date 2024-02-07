Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joelinton is facing an uncertain future at Newcastle United with just 18-months remaining on his current contract.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe even admitted it was 'a possibility' the Brazilian has played his last game for the club having been ruled out until the end of the season with a thigh injury. By the time he returns to fitness, he will have just a year left on his contract.

The Magpies have been in discussions regarding a new deal for the midfielder but his wage demands are understood to be a sticking point.

"He has 18 months left on his contract," Howe said. "As his manager, I’m determined for him to stay. I love him as a person and a player, so that would be my wish, for him to sign a long-term contract.

"But of course there’s more to it than that. There’s Joe’s wishes and what he wants. Before he signs a contract he has to be entirely happy with everything. We’re not at that stage yet.

"He has 18 months left on his contract so it’s a possibility he’ll be sold in the summer.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding a new contract, Joelinton has already admitted he wants to stay at Newcastle long-term.

Discussing his contract situation in December, the 27-year-old said: "Yes, of course I want to stay. I feel at home here. My family feels at home, my son has friends here. I love the city.