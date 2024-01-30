Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewis Miley has signed a new 'long-term' deal at Newcastle United less than a year after signing his first professional contract.

The 17-year-old has been a regular in Eddie Howe's first-team this season. Since becoming Newcastle's youngest-ever Premier League player on his debut, Miley is now also Newcastle's youngest Premier League goalscorer with his strike against Fulham last month.

After agreeing his new deal, Miley took to Instagram to post a series of photos along with the caption: "Proud. A new contract with my boyhood club!"

Miley is also the youngest player to register a Champions League assist for an English club as he set-up Joelinton against AC Milan back in December. And Joelinton responded to the news of Miley's new deal by sending him a message on Instagram.

"Well deserved my friend," the Brazilian wrote.

This comes amid a contract stand-off between Joelinton and the club regarding a new deal. The 27-year-old has 18 months left on his current contract at Newcastle and will have just a year remaining once he returns from a thigh injury.

As a result, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe admitted it was a possibility Joelinton could leave the club this summer if a new deal is not agreed in time. The Brazil international is hoping to sign a new deal that would make him one of the club's highest earners but it is understood the parties are still some way apart in terms of wages.

"He has 18 months left on his contract," Howe said. "As his manager, I’m determined for him to stay. I love him as a person and a player, so that would be my wish, for him to sign a long-term contract.

"But of course, there’s more to it than that. There’s Joe’s wishes and what he wants. Before he signs a contract he has to be entirely happy with everything. We’re not at that stage yet."

And when asked if Joelinton has already played his last game for the club, Howe added: "I’m not a fortune teller but it’s a possibility. I hope that’s not the case.