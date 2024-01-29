Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has confirmed he will be without Jhon Duran, Pau Torres and Lucas Digne when they host Newcastle United on Tuesday night. None of the trio featured as Villa drew against Chelsea in the FA Cup on Friday night and Emery confirmed they wouldn’t be fit to make their comeback against the Magpies.

Jacob Ramsey, who has been linked with a surprise move to St James’ Park, has been labelled a doubt to face Eddie Howe’s side whilst Emery will also be without Bertrand Traore who is at the African Cup of Nations and long-term absentees Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia.

Speaking to the media, Emery said: "Pau Torres is out, Lucas Digne is out, Jhon Duran is out, Jacob Ramsey is a doubt and still out is Bertrand Traore as well as Mings and Buendia. Robin Olsen is back and ready to play."

As mentioned, reports on Monday from the Athletic suggested that Newcastle United had made an approach for Ramsey, with the Villains valuing the midfielder at £50m. In his own pre-match press conference, Howe denied that the club had made an approach for the 22-year-old and Emery has since reiterated his desire to see Ramsey stay at Villa Park and play a big role in their future:

“Jacob Ramsey is a very important player.” Emery said. “He grew up here in the Academy and his progress is clear, getting better.