Newcastle United will be hoping to tie Joelinton down to a new contract before the summer.

The Brazilian is currently out injured until the back end of the season and his current deal at Newcastle is set to expire in June 2025. With less than 18 months remaining on Joelinton's contract, Eddie Howe admitted the club could have to sell the midfielder this summer if they are unable to strike a new deal.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The 27-year-old picked up a thigh injury in the 3-0 win over Sunderland in the FA Cup third round last month and has since undergone surgery. It is hoped he will be back involved before the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

But in the absence of sporting director Dan Ashworth, who is on gardening leave following an approach from Premier League rivals Manchester United, Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales will be tasked with negotiating a new deal for Joelinton along with co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi.

Although Howe was open regarding the possibility of Joelinton leaving the club, he has been keen to stress the importance of getting a new contract sorted for the midfielder.

“That's always been in my mind as an absolute priority, to try to get him to stay at the club long-term," Howe admitted. "I see that as hugely important."

Joelinton has been transformed from a misfiring forward to a midfield destroyer under Howe's management, establishing himself as a key player in The Magpies' squad. In Joelinton's absence, Newcastle have played a midfield three of Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley and Bruno Guimaraes, which has regularly been overran and outbattled in recent weeks.

“I think we've missed Joe's qualities, especially physically, his robustness, his abilities in duels, set-plays for and against," Howe continued.

“We're very lucky to have a midfielder that's as big as he is and as competitive as he is and whenever you lose those qualities, you notice when they're not there.

“He's a very unusual midfielder, really, a prototype. You don't get many like him and it's certainly been missed, what he can bring."