Joe Willock is a major doubt for today’s game against Tottenham Hotspur after he suffered an injury against Fulham last weekend. The former Arsenal man was withdrawn after 40 minutes at Craven Cottage and Eddie Howe has confirmed that he may miss the clash against Spurs.

He said: “Joe has been to see another specialist to check on the progress on his achilles which has been problematic for him and a difficult injury because it has not been as straightforward, there have been a few complications through the process.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“Him returning back to full fitness, the feedback is positive generally in that the achilles is healing and doing well, but it will fluctuate from time to time and have moments where it is not feeling too good. For Tottenham, I’m not sure I probably think he won’t be available for us, there’s a chance he will be available throughout the rest of the season but that is slightly unclear. We need to be sure that the long-term prognosis for him is positive, that might mean a short period of rest.”

Willock’s likely absence could hand an opportunity for Elliot Anderson to impress not just against Spurs, but in their upcoming matches. Anderson, who missed four months of action after suffering a back injury in October, will likely be Willock’s replacement and will be keen to impress Howe and stamp his mark on the team after a frustrating season.

Speaking about Anderson, Howe told the Gazette that the midfielder has an opportunity to impress after some good recent performances in their last three outings: “I think it is becoming his time to shine.” Howe said. “He has grasped his opportunity in the last three games where he has done really, really well. If you look back at the Everton game, I thought he was excellent.