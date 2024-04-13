Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe has urged caution over rushing Lewis Miley back into action after the teenager suffered a back injury during international duty with England Under-20’s last month. Miley had played 26 games in all competitions for the Magpies before his injury and was part of a midfield trio, alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff, that were forced to play game after game as injury issues impacted their fellow midfielders.

However, Miley has now joined a fair few of his teammates on the treatment and Howe has made it clear that he won’t rush the teenager back into action, despite the injury issues plaguing his midfield: “We’re taking it very, very cautiously with Lewis being so young,” United’s head coach told the Gazette. “There’s no imminent return date for him.”

