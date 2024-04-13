Newcastle United ace ruled-out of Tottenham Hotspur match as Eddie Howe urges caution
Eddie Howe has urged caution over rushing Lewis Miley back into action after the teenager suffered a back injury during international duty with England Under-20’s last month. Miley had played 26 games in all competitions for the Magpies before his injury and was part of a midfield trio, alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff, that were forced to play game after game as injury issues impacted their fellow midfielders.
However, Miley has now joined a fair few of his teammates on the treatment and Howe has made it clear that he won’t rush the teenager back into action, despite the injury issues plaguing his midfield: “We’re taking it very, very cautiously with Lewis being so young,” United’s head coach told the Gazette. “There’s no imminent return date for him.”
News that Joe Willock is likely to miss the clash with Spurs has further depleted the options available to Howe with Elliot Anderson, Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff his only fit senior options.