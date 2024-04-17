'I think' - Eddie Howe plays down £40m midfielder suggestion after major Newcastle United deal agreed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Elliot Anderson is set for a run of matches in the Newcastle United starting line-up after an injury-hit campaign.
The 21-year-old has started just six Premier League matches for Newcastle this season but impressed on his latest outing in the 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. In the absence of Joe Willock and Joelinton, Anderson stepped up and put in a physical midfield display at St James’ Park.
Anderson’s tenacity, technical ability and physicality even drew some comparisons with Joelinton’s unique play style. But when asked if Anderson was capable of filling the Joelinton-shaped hole in Newcastle’s starting line-up, head coach Eddie Howe said: “I’d say they are different players.
“I wouldn't put them in the same category. Elliot brings his unique version of ball winning, duels but I wouldn’t say he is sort of a natural like Joelinton is, I think that is just more through his passion and endeavour. But what he can bring is a totally different thing technically and his delivery around the box, I think we’ll see that steadily improve through time.
“I think he will be a goalscorer and goal creator for us, we’ve seen that in training for a long period of time. I can’t speak highly enough of how he has come back from his injury, I think he’s in a really good place.”
Joelinton is pushing to return from a thigh injury before the end of the season having recently agreed a new four-year deal at St James’ Park.
Anderson shone for Newcastle in pre-season but is still waiting to score his first competitive goal for the club.