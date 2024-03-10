Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are 'desperate' to agree a new long-term deal with Joelinton.

The Brazilian's current deal signed when he first arrived from Hoffenheim in 2019 is set to expire next summer. And United head coach Eddie Howe has previously admitted the club could sell him this summer if a new deal is not agreed.

Newcastle co-owners Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and chief executive officer Darren Eales have taken charge of contract negotiations after sporting director Dan Ashworth was placed on gardening leave last month.

It is understood that negotiations are heading in a positive direction with Joelinton keen on extending his stay at St James' Park. But the 27-year-old is after a new deal that would put him amongst the club's highest earners.

"We're still trying from the club's side," head coach Eddie Howe said on Joelinton's contract situation. "We're desperate to keep him, we know his qualities and what he brings but I don't think there has been any major update or any major change to the situation."

There is 'growing optimism' that Newcastle United and Joelinton can come to an agreement over a new contract.

Joelinton is currently injured until the back end of the 2023-24 season but there is renewed hope of seeing the 27-year-old back in black and white. His rehabilitation from a thigh injury picked up in January is going to plan.

While Howe is desperate to keep Joelinton at Newcastle, the player himself is desperate to get back on the pitch for the club.

"I haven't seen a great deal of him," Howe admitted. "Of course he has been in and had little bits of time with him but not a lot.

"He's dealing with [the injury] okay but I can sense from Joe when I see him that he's frustrated that he's not training with us and not helping the team. He's desperate to give, has a very giving personality and wants to be there for his team-mates.

"I sense a bit of sadness in him but determination as well and I know he's really pushing to come back as quickly as he can, but in a safe way."

