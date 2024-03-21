Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton is in Dubai as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury.

The Brazilian has been ruled out until May after requiring surgery on his thigh after picking up an injury in the 3-0 win over Sunderland in January. Following Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup defeat at Manchester City, Newcastle flew out on their annual warm-weather training trip to Dubai during the March international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, as he did last season, Joelinton has also travelled to the United Arab Emirates to spend time with his partner, Thays Gondim. The couple shared a photo on Instagram standing in front of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Newcastle's non-international players have been given a period of relaxation before training commences in Dubai. As Joelinton continues his recovery from injury, he won't be involved in any full sessions with his team-mates.

Discussing the trip, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "As always, there’ll be a period of relaxation for the players after what has been a very busy period. We’ve got some injuries to try to get players fit for our next game.

"Then there’ll be a period of work. Of course looking ahead to our next opponent [West Ham United], we’ll get some good work in. We’ll get some fitness work in and we’ll come back stronger for it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joelinton is still facing an uncertain future at Newcastle as the club have prioritised securing him to a new long-term deal at St James' Park. The 27-year-old's current contract signed when he first arrived from Hoffenheim in 2019 for £40million is set to expire next summer.

To avoid losing Joelinton on a free transfer next summer, Newcastle would consider selling the player if a new deal is not agreed by the time the transfer window opens in June.

But it is understood that contract negotiations are heading in a positive direction with Joelinton keen on extending his stay at St James' Park. The 27-year-old is after a new deal that would put him amongst the club's highest earners.