Newcastle United are sweating on the fitness of some key players heading into Sunday’s Premier League clash at Arsenal (4:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle have several injury doubts ahead of the trip to the Emirates Stadium as they look to secure Champions League qualification.

The Magpies sit third in the Premier League table and know a win would effectively guarantee a top five finish and Champions League qualification. Three points would also see Newcastle leapfrog Arsenal in the table and head into the final game of the season against Everton, sitting second in the table.

But Eddie Howe’s side may have to get the job done without some key players. Left-backs Lewis Hall and Matt Targett are already ruled out for the remainder of the season while there are serious doubts surrounding the fitness of Kieran Trippier, Joelinton, Joe Willock and Sven Botman.

Eddie Howe provides official Newcastle United injury update

Botman was forced off early in the second half in Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Chelsea last Sunday after taking a knock to his knee. It was the defender’s first start in three months following knee surgery.

The 25-year-old played in both legs of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Arsenal back in January and February, keeping two clean sheets as the side won 4-0 on aggregate.

But he is unlikely to feature at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.

Providing an update on Botman, Howe said: “It was a knock, he got a bang on his knee. We're not sure about Sven's availability for the weekend but we'll give him a chance to be fit.

“We don't think it's a serious injury. He's been unlucky. You're going to get knocks and bruises in his position and this is a similar thing, he's been really unlucky on the last two occasions.

“The ACL was the ACL, obviously.I think the first injury he had came from a knock as well, which ended up being a really minor operation. But you're going to get knocks and bangs and bruises in the position that he plays. This is a similar type of thing.

Howe went on to effectively rule out Trippier for the trip to the Emirates Stadium after he missed the win over Chelsea with a calf issue. Willock has been nursing a knee problem and scored on Newcastle’s previous visit to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League last February.

"Kieran I don't think will be fit for this weekend but again it's not a big injury, a very minor calf problem,” Howe added. “Joe - we'll leave the door open for him, I think he's got a slight chance."

Joelinton injury update

Newcastle’s fears that Joelinton will be out for the remainder of the season look set to become a reality after his knee injury flared up once again. The Brazilian has missed Newcastle’s last three matches and is unlikely to feature in the final two.

"He's working away behind the scenes,” Howe explained. “Typical Joe he's absolutely foot to the floor trying to get fit because he wants to be involved.

“The biggest possibility is that we don't see him again this season and we'll get him ready for next year.”