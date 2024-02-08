Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson is reportedly on the verge of leaving the club.

The 47-year-old has reportedly told players of his imminent departure and offered his resignation at Ewood Park, according to Mail Sport.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after the club sold top prospect Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace for £22million but failed to formalise the signing of Duncan McGuire from Orlando City due to an administrative error. Rovers have not won in each of their last eight Championship matches and welcome Premier League side Newcastle United to Ewood Park on February 27 (7:45pm kick-off) in the FA Cup fifth round.

As things stand, Tomasson remains in charge at Blackburn but is unlikely to be in the dugout when Newcastle visit later this month. The Dane played 35 times for The Magpies during the 1997-98 season, scoring four goals.

Jon Dahl Tomasson at Newcastle United

Despite his underwhelming spell at St James' Park, Tomasson went on to enjoy a decorated career, winning the UEFA Cup with Feyenoord and Champions League with AC Milan while also becoming Denmark's joint all-time leading goalscorer at international level.

Tomasson was appointed in his first managerial role in England in 2022 and he went on to guide Blackburn to a seventh place Championship finish in his first season in charge. Less than two-years into his spell, Rovers currently sit 18th in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad