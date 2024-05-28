Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: Ryan Fraser is hoping to complete a permanent move to Southampton this summer.

Ryan Fraser is hoping to make his loan move from Newcastle United to Southampton permanent this summer.

The 30-year-old winger helped Southampton secure an immediate return to the Premier League via the Championship Play-Offs with eight goals in 44 matches during his 2023-24 season loan spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fraser has been deemed surplus to requirements at Newcastle after being frozen out of the first team and will be allowed to leave the club this summer. After completing his loan spell, the former AFC Bournemouth man issued a message to Southampton supporters, hinting at a potential summer move.

“Saints fans, what can I say?” Fraser wrote on Instagram. “From the first minute I arrived at this amazing club, to this moment achieving our goal together of getting promoted to the Premier League.

“Celebrating with you all in the most incredible way at Wembley is something I could have only dreamed about. I can’t thank you all enough for the support and making this year one of the best of my life!

“From the manager, who has helped the whole club come together in so many ways on and off the pitch, creating a family feeling for all of us. Every staff member that help push the club forward everyday. To my team-mates, in which I have gained so many good friends. (except Arma [Adam Armstrong]). “Who knows what this summer will bring hopefully we can spend next season together making more history but if not then I wish nothing but the best for this club going forward♥️.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden on loan at Queens Park Rangers. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Southampton’s promotion to the Premier League certainly boosts the club’s chances of signing Fraser permanently due to the finances involved. And Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden - who is also looking for a summer move after two loan spells in 2023-24 - replied to Fraser’s post with a ‘contract signing gif,’ teasing a summer move to Southampton for the winger.