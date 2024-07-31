Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adrien Rabiot has announced that he will leave Juventus as a free agent this summer amid links with a move to Manchester United, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

The Juventus man has long been linked with a move to the Premier League as his contract at the Serie A club wound down. Rabiot didn’t sign an extension with Juventus and following his participation at Euro 2024 with France this summer, he has announced that he will leave the Old Lady this summer after five years with the club.

Taking to Instagram to pen a farewell message, Rabiot wrote: ‘After 5 seasons at Juventus, 5 years in Turin, I want to say goodbye and thank you. All of you who have been there for me. The club and all its staff. And you fans, always close and very affectionate!’

With Rabiot now confirmed as a free agent, there will undoubtedly be great clamour for his signature from across Europe and beyond. Manchester United have been reported to be one of the frontrunners for his signature as Erik ten Hag looks to fill a gap left by the departure of Sofyan Amrabat who returned to Fiorentina after his loan spell at Old Trafford.

Newcastle United have also reportedly been long-term admirers of Rabiot and have been linked with a move for him ever since the takeover of the club was completed in October 2021. Aston Villa, who qualified for the Champions League under Unai Emery last season, have also been linked with a move for Rabiot this summer.