Newcastle United transfers: Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update on former Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips' future at Manchester City.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has publicly suggested the former Leeds United midfielder is not part of his plans and he feels 'so sorry' for the player. Man City are set to let Phillips leave the club in January as a result.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guardiola said: “I’m feeling so sorry for Kalvin. It’s just because I visualise something, I visualise the team, I struggle a little bit to see him - that’s all”.

“I ask for good personality, good character and he’s perfect example. I’m so sorry for Phillips - really”.

The 28-year-old has made just five starts since joining Man City for £42million last summer with his only start this campaign coming against Newcastle at St James' Park in the Carabao Cup. The Magpies have identified Phillips as a potential January target as they consider a short-term replacement for the banned Sandro Tonali.

Tonali is unavailable for the remainder of the 2023-24 season after being handed a 10-month betting ban. Newcastle may push for a loan move for Phillips as a temporary solution though Man City will be pushing for something more permanent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the emergence of 17-year-old Lewis Miley in Tonali's absence at Newcastle could tempt Eddie Howe to look at options in other areas with the club's January plans remaining fluid as the club continues to manage an injury crisis.

Juventus are also keen on signing Phillips in January with Premier League side Everton also credited with an interest. And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Phillips' exit in January has been 'confirmed and almost guaranteed'.