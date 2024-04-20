Newcastle United chairman and Governor of PIF, Yasir Al Rumayyan

Newcastle United have made Premier League experience a top priority for Dan Ashworth’s replacement, according to reports.

Toon chiefs are yet to announce the 53-year-old’s successor as they meticulously plan their next step. Newcastle were understood to have felt let down by Ashworth’s decision to join Manchester United in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As it stands, the sporting director remains on the Magpies books - placed on gardening leave until 2026. The Magpies have held firm on their £20million asking price to let Man United release him from his contract early.

Old Trafford minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe labelled the demands “silly” and is understood to have met with Amanda Staveley to end the impasse. Newcastle remain focused on finding their next sporting director before focusing on Ashworth’s exit.

A shortlist has been drafted up, with former Red Devils target Paul Mitchell thought to be among the candidates. The ex-Monaco chief is a free agent having left his post in Ligue 1 earlier this season.

Fresh claims from The Telegraph suggest Newcastle would prefer their next appointment to have Premier League experience - with Mitchell fitting the bill. He previously worked at Southampton, being part of the setup that won promotion before joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad