Key attribute Newcastle United owners want Dan Ashworth’s replacement to possess
Newcastle United have made Premier League experience a top priority for Dan Ashworth’s replacement, according to reports.
Toon chiefs are yet to announce the 53-year-old’s successor as they meticulously plan their next step. Newcastle were understood to have felt let down by Ashworth’s decision to join Manchester United in February.
As it stands, the sporting director remains on the Magpies books - placed on gardening leave until 2026. The Magpies have held firm on their £20million asking price to let Man United release him from his contract early.
Old Trafford minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe labelled the demands “silly” and is understood to have met with Amanda Staveley to end the impasse. Newcastle remain focused on finding their next sporting director before focusing on Ashworth’s exit.
A shortlist has been drafted up, with former Red Devils target Paul Mitchell thought to be among the candidates. The ex-Monaco chief is a free agent having left his post in Ligue 1 earlier this season.
Fresh claims from The Telegraph suggest Newcastle would prefer their next appointment to have Premier League experience - with Mitchell fitting the bill. He previously worked at Southampton, being part of the setup that won promotion before joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2014.
The 42-year-old fell out with Spurs supremo Daniel Levy but has since rebuilt his career on the continent. Mitchell also spearheaded RB Leipzig's footballing project before leaving to join Monaco. Working in England previously is preferable due to the tight FFP/PSR margins Newcastle are operating under.