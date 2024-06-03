A long and challenging season came to a close last month and there was some disappointment for Newcastle United as they missed out on a place in European competition.

After ending the campaign sat in seventh place in the Premier League table, the Magpies looked to have secured a spot in next season’s Europa Conference League. However, Manchester United’s FA Cup Final win against Manchester City helped the Red Devils clinch a place in the Europa League and ensured Chelsea snatched Newcastle’s spot in UEFA’s tertiary club cup competition.

Many of the United players are now looking to recharge the batteries during the summer break - but there are several members of Eddie Howe’s squad that will continue to feature in fixtures over the coming weeks as a busy summer of international action lies in wait.

That all gets underway on Monday night when Kieran Trippier leads England out at St James Park as they face Bosnia Herzagovina in a pre-Euro 2024 friendly - but where else will Magpies stars compete over the coming weeks and months?

1 . Miguel Almiron - Paraguay 8th June: Peru (a) - Friendly 12th June: Chile (a) - Friendly 16th June: Panama (a) - Friendly 24th June: Colombia (n) - Copa America 29th June: Brazil (n) - Copa America 3rd July: Costa Rica (n) - Copa America

2 . Jamal Lewis - Northern Ireland 8th June: Spain (a) - Friendly 11th June: Andorra (a) - Friendly

3 . Martin Dubravka - Slovakia 5th June: San Marino (n) - Friendly 9th June: Wales (h) - Friendly 17th June: Belgium (n) - Euro 2024 21st June: Ukraine (n) - Euro 2024 26th June: Romania (n) - Euro 2024