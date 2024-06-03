Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: Eddie Howe is pushing to secure a permanent free agent signing of Lloyd Kelly this week.

Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of defender Lloyd Kelly ahead of his release from AFC Bournemouth.

Kelly’s contract at the Vitality Stadium is set to expire at the end of the month, leaving him free to join a new club. Newcastle are understood to have offered Kelly a three-year contract at St James’ Park and are confident of securing the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle will look to finalise the deal by the end of the week.

This comes after The Magpies missed out on the free transfer of Tosin Adarabioyo despite offering the centre-back a contract. The 26-year-old will leave Fulham and is set to join Premier League rivals Chelsea with a deal agreed and medical booked, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle were hopeful of securing both defenders as free agent signings this summer but will likely have to settle for Kelly, who Eddie Howe previously signed for Bournemouth from Bristol City for £13million in 2019. The 25-year-old has gone on to make 141 appearances for The Cherries and also had a stint as club captain.

Kelly can play at centre-back and left-back and has attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan as a free agent. Howe will be looking to bolster his defensive options at Newcastle with Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman currently recovering from long-term ACL injuries and Paul Dummett leaving the club as a free agent this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad