One Newcastle United star in particular has gone from strength to strength this season

The likes of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher and Arsenal forward Kai Havertz have caught the eye for their clubs this season - but it is a Newcastle United star that has been named as the Premier League’s most improved player.

Stats experts WhoScored have named their top ten most improved players across the top tier of English football by comparing the average match ratings they awarded during the 2022/23 season and the campaign that has just come to a close. Unsurprisingly, the likes of Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and Wolves forward Hwang Hee-Chan have both placed in the top three after hitting form in recent months.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

But it is Magpies star Anthony Gordon that tops the ratings after the two-times capped England international became a key figure within Eddie Howe’s squad over the last nine months. After an underwhelming start to life at St James Park following a £40m move from Everton in January 2023, Gordon burst into life during England’s successful bid to win the European Under-21 Championship last summer and was named as player of the tournament.

The momentum carried into the Premier League season as the 23-year-old impressed for the Magpies in a number of competitions by scoring 11 goals and providing ten assists in 48 appearances. That was enough to see Gordon’s average rating for the season hit 7.29, an improvement of 0.85 on his mark during the 2022/23 season. That sits him comfortably above the likes of Gallagher, Mateta, Hwang and Havertz as the division’s most improved players according to the stats experts.

Gordon’s performances have received praise from Magpies boss Howe and several pundits in recent months - and United team-mate Bruno Guimaraes also threw his support behind Gordon after the duo faced each other in England’s friendly with Brazil in March.

He said: “He has been amazing, he is so quick and when we get the ball to him we know he is going to do something special. No one at the club deserves to be in the England squad more than him. He has been unbelievable, always scoring and giving some assists. He is a lovely guy as well, I am very happy for him and hope he can get some minutes for England. For me to play against him will be massive for both of us and the club as well."

Gordon will now hope to secure a place in the England squad for this summer’s European Championships in Germany after he was named alongside Magpies team-mate Kieran Trippier in a 33-man training squad.

Premier League’s most improved players according to WhoScored