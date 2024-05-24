Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One Newcastle United star has been linked with a shock move to a Premier League rival.

Newcastle United’s battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations has led to speculation Eddie Howe could lose the services of one of his big players during the summer transfer window.

The likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak are reportedly on the radar of several of European football’s biggest clubs and there is little surprise given the impact both players have made since they joined the Magpies during their first 12 months under the ownership of a Saudi-led consortium. However, there was probably more concern and surprise when Anthony Gordon was recently linked with a move away from St James Park. The former Everton winger took his time to settle on Tyneside but a stunning series of performances during England’s successful bid to win the European Under-21s Championship proved to be the catalyst for a remarkable upturn in fortunes at club level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After starting the season with an assist for summer signing Sandro Tonali in a 5-1 hammering of Aston Villa, Gordon went on to score 12 goals and provide 11 assists in all competitions to help an injury-hit Magpies squad finish the campaign in a respectable seventh place in the Premier League. His form also captured the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate and Magpies manager Howe gave a glowing reference to his in-form forward ahead of friendlies with Brazil and Belgium in March.

Speaking prior to the games, Howe said: “I don’t know how close he is – that’s for Gareth to talk about, not me. But his form this season has been consistent and I think that is what Gareth will be looking for, consistent performances above a certain level. He will be looking for goals and assists from his wingers, and he’s delivered that as well. I think he’s in a really good place. I would say to him, don’t focus on England, focus on your club form. Keep doing the right things with us and everything else will take care of itself. Anthony has done that and I don’t think he’s been distracted at any time. He’s kept looking at the short term and is very motivated to play every minute of every game, which I love about him. His career is in a good place.”

Gordon’s form was rewarded with a maiden call-up to the senior squad as he earned his first two senior caps against Brazil and Belgium and he will now hope to claim a place in Southgate’s 26-man squad for the Euro 2024 Finals in Germany this summer. However, he will head into the tournament amid speculation Liverpool are keen to take the forward back to Merseyside and make him part of their plans under new manager Arne Slot.

There will be some relief for Magpies supporters after 90Min revealed Reds sources have informed them Gordon will not be on their radar during the summer transfer window. The report suggests Liverpool ‘do appreciate Gordon’s talents’ but believe a deal will be ‘too expensive and difficult to agree with Newcastle’ after claims the Magpies would demand at least £100m to allow Gordon to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad