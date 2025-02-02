The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United and across the Premier League ahead of transfer deadline day.

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on the signing of a highly-rated Turkish winger after details of an ‘agreement’ were revealed by a club official.

Although the chances of a new addition to Eddie Howe’s senior squad seems to be receding with every passing hour, the Magpies have continued to work hard adding to their academy ranks throughout the summer. A deal for Georgian youngster Vakthang Salia was completed and the Dinamo Tbilisi prospect will officially join United later this season and there have been reports stating Newcastle are working on a pre-contract agreement for 18-year-old Malaga winger Antonito Cordero. Serbian youth international Miodrag Pivas joined the Magpies during the summer and is currently on loan at Dutch club Willem II and Blackburn Rovers prospect Rory Finneran officially joined Newcastle in October.

The work to add to the academy ranks has continued into the final days of the transfer window and reports in Turkey have suggested 18-year-old Gençlerbirliği winger Baran Yıldız is now travelling to the North East to put pen-to-paper on a deal to join Newcastle. The SuperLig club’s general manager Ali Ekber Düzgün have revealed his club have a sell-on clause inserted into the agreement and are hoping to land a similar windfall to the one they received when academy product Arda Guler left league rivals Fenerbahce to join Real Madrid in a £15m deal during the summer of 2023.

He told Turkish outlet Hurriyet: “The work in Baran's transfer is left to the official signature. It hasn't been officially concluded yet. But as long as there is no surprise, our young football player is a traveler to England. It is a great success for our football player to be transferred to a Premier League team squad from the infrastructure level. I hope the squad will get a chance in the new team. Because as long as he joins that squad, the gain of Gençlerbirliği from this transfer will increase. Our club has a share in the next sale. I hope that Baran will bring new profits to the club that trained him while he progressed in his career, as in the case of Arda Güler."

Hammers switch focus from Benfica striker

West Ham United have reportedly walked away from talks over a deal for a Brazilian striker.

A per O Jogo (via Sport Witness), the Hammers have cooled their interest in the Benfica star after switching their focus to a potential loan deal for Brighton and Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson. There were reports in Portugal suggesting West Ham had made an approach to the Primeira Liga giants ahead of the weekend and were ready to submit a loan bid for the Brazilian-born striker, who has scored six goals in 24 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

However, the latest talk surrounding the deal has suggested Benfica will not entertain any loan offers for Cabral and are now negotiating with big-spending MLS side Atlanta United after the Hammers walked away from negotiations. Should Cabral make the move stateside, he will join former Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

City bid rejected as Pep eyes former Barcelona man

Manchester City have reportedly been rebuffed in their attempts to sign Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez

BBC Sport have reported City have already made a first bid for the former Barcelona academy graduate but saw an offer of around £50m rejected by the Portuguese giants. However, the reigning Premier League champions remain keen on the Spain Under-21 star as they look to bolster their midfielder options after Balon d’Or winner Rodri was ruled out for the season. City have already spent over £120m during the January transfer window after bringing in Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush and defensive duo Vitor Reis and Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

