There’s plenty going on behind the scenes at clubs across English football’s top flight whether it is takeover bids, the search for a new head coach or big plans for player recruitment.

Newcastle United, who welcome Liverpool to St James’ Park for their next Premier League fixture later today, fall in the latter category and are expected to be in for a big summer. The Magpies continue to be linked with several players in multiple positions and the latest is a defender who has impressed for league rivals Fulham this season, but it is believed that Manchester City are also keen on his signature. Meanwhile, Eddie Howe is also focused on tying down a current star on a new deal and that could be about to happen soon. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news headlines on Saturday, February 18:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United make Fulham star ‘top target’ amid Man City interest

A report from Football Insider claims that Fulham star Antonee Robinson is the top target for Newcastle United as they plot a new left-back signing this summer. It is said that United have been scouting the USA international this season and have been impressed with what they have seen.

As is this case with many potential recruits, playing in the UEFA Champions League next season could make all the difference and that is something the 25-year old is obviously said to be interested in. However, even if the Magpies do qualify for Europe’s elite competition they could still face plenty of competition for Robinson’s signing with Premier League rivals Manchester City and Serie A giant AC Milan also believed to have an interest in the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United ready to open talks with defender

Sticking with Football Insider today who are also reporting that Newcastle United are ready to offer defender Dan Burn a new St James’ Park contract. The former Brighton man, who signed for the club a year ago in a £13 million deal, has been a stand out for his boyhood club this season and his contract is said to be ‘next on the agenda’ for Eddie Howe after tying down Kieran Trippier on a new deal recently.