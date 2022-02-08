Kieran Trippier and Newcastle United fans react to 3-1 win over Everton
Newcastle United fans have been reacting on social media to the impressive 3-1 win against Everton at St James’s Park.
Jamaal Lascelles’ own goal was cancelled out by a Mason Holgate own goal and second half strikes from Ryan Fraser and Kieran Trippier.
The win saw The Magpies move out of the bottom three for the first time since October as they secured back to back wins in the Premier League.
Here’s how the Newcastle fans and players reacted to the win…
@trippier2: “I’ve missed that feeling!! Brilliant by everyone tonight! We have worked so hard the last few weeks and that one was a thank you for all your support…let’s keep this run going!”
@Mattytargett: “What a game full of fight and desire The atmosphere was amazing tonight at St James’. Thank you for the warm welcome.”
@asaintmaximin: “Thank you.”
@NUFCMitch: “A world class football player. Best right back I’ve seen at the club.”
@agbnufc_: “Absolutely unbelievable my heart UP THE MAGS. Trippier is world class. Targett is solid, we actually have 2 good full backs. ASM is a baller. Pickford has little arms.”
@Michael_Dunn4: “Trippier is the captain we’ve been waiting for for about 15 years imho. Surely he has to be given it next season.”
@chrismarsh84: “Can we all now settle down a bit. Stop the second guessing and criticism of Howe, have a bit of faith man. Also, let’s lay off Lascelles. He was class tonight and Willock looked a lot better too. HWTL #NUFC.”
@GibsonR1892: “All energy from the whole team, lack of quality first half, brilliant second half by the whole team. Trippier, Willock and Maxi stood out.”