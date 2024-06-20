Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England v Denmark: Gareth Southgate’s starting line-up for the Euro 2024 group stage clash has been confirmed.

Southgate has named an unchanged side from Sunday’s 1-0 win over Serbia, meaning Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier remains at left-back in Luke Shaw’s absence. Anthony Gordon is also on the bench as he hopes to get his first minutes of the tournament this evening.

Shaw has dropped out of the matchday squad entirely having been ruled out since February with a hamstring injury. Trippier’s start sees him earn his 50th England cap.

A win for England against Denmark would confirm progression through to the last-16 as group winners with a game to spare. England head into the game sitting top of Group C after Slovenia’s 1-1 dramatic draw with Serbia in the early kick-off on Thursday.

An unchanged line-up for The Three Lions also sees Phil Foden remain on the left wing and Trent Alexander-Arnold remain in midfield despite some criticism.

Former Newcastle and England striker Alan Shearer even suggested Trippier’s presence at left-back could have a negative impact on the side going forward.

“Is Phil Foden going to continue to play on the left hand side?” Shearer asked ahead of the match.

“I don't think having a right-footed left back in Trippier helps Foden because every time you're getting the ball, you are receiving it on the inside.”

England XI v Denmark: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Foden; Kane