'Terrible' - Former Sunderland boss' three-word reaction to Alan Shearer's savage dig

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer couldn’t resist taking a cheeky but savage dig at Sunderland when speaking to David Moyes.

Moyes spent the 2016-17 season as manager at Sunderland as the club were relegated from the Premier League. The 61-year-old was reflecting on his time in management on The Rest is Football Podcast alongside Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker.

And after Moyes discussed his spell at Real Sociedad in Spain, Shearer interjected: "Then all good things have to come to an end. When did you decided to go to 'the unwashed' [Sunderland]?”

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Both Lineker and Richards laughed in response while Moyes smirked and shook his head while saying: "That is terrible."

Shearer responded: “I'm joking Sunderland fans, I'm joking, don't come at me. We might have to take that bit out!”

Ultimately Shearer’s dig was not cut out as Moyes went on to discuss how his move to Sunderland came about.

"In that period when I came back, I was very close to going back to Everton,” he added. “It didn't quite happen. I met Everton, I'd spoken with Celtic as well at the time and, when both of them went away for different reasons, Sunderland were there.

"Sunderland's a great club, a really good club but, and Alan will know this, I don't know if you can attract all of the players to the North East.

“And Newcastle now are attracting some great players up there but maybe that's because if you pay well enough you get them.