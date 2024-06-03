Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England v Bosnia & Herzegovina: Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier captains Gareth Southgate’s side at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier captains England for the second time in the Euro 2024 warm-up match against Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James’ Park.

Anthony Gordon is in the stadium but not part of the matchday squad as he recovers from an ankle injury. The Magpies winger is expected to be back involved for the friendly against Iceland at Wembley Stadium on June 7 as he looks to secure his spot on the plane to Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trippier last captained England in a friendly match against Wales in 2020 and is preparing for his fourth major tournament with the Three Lions. Monday night’s match is the first England game at St James’ Park since 2005.

Regular England skipper Harry Kane has been named on the bench. There is no place in the matchday squad for Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Phil Foden, Kobbie Mainoo or Champions League winner Jude Bellingham.

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford starts in goal for England with Newcastle transfer targets Aaron Ramsdale and James Trafford on the bench. Another Newcastle target in West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen starts for England.

England XI v Bosnia: Pickford; Trippier, Konsa, Dunk, Guehi; Alexander-Arnold, Gallagher, Eze; Palmer, Bowen, Watkins