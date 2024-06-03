Kieran Trippier & Anthony Gordon decisions made as Newcastle United transfer targets spotted at St James' Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier captains England for the second time in the Euro 2024 warm-up match against Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James’ Park.
Anthony Gordon is in the stadium but not part of the matchday squad as he recovers from an ankle injury. The Magpies winger is expected to be back involved for the friendly against Iceland at Wembley Stadium on June 7 as he looks to secure his spot on the plane to Germany.
Trippier last captained England in a friendly match against Wales in 2020 and is preparing for his fourth major tournament with the Three Lions. Monday night’s match is the first England game at St James’ Park since 2005.
Regular England skipper Harry Kane has been named on the bench. There is no place in the matchday squad for Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Phil Foden, Kobbie Mainoo or Champions League winner Jude Bellingham.
Former Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford starts in goal for England with Newcastle transfer targets Aaron Ramsdale and James Trafford on the bench. Another Newcastle target in West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen starts for England.
England XI v Bosnia: Pickford; Trippier, Konsa, Dunk, Guehi; Alexander-Arnold, Gallagher, Eze; Palmer, Bowen, Watkins
Subs: Gomez, Ramsdale, Branthwaite, Quansah, Rice, Toney, Grealish, Maddison, Kane, Jones, Henderson, Wharton, Trafford
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.