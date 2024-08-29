Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has announced his retirement from international football with England.

Trippier earned 54 caps for England and represented his country at four major tournaments. The 33-year-old’s best moment in an England shirt arguably came in the World Cup semi-final against Croatia with his free-kick putting the Three Lions into an early lead.

England ultimately lost the match 2-1 but Trippier went on to help England reach a European Championship final three years later as well as a World Cup quarter-final in 2022. The full-back also played a part in England reaching the Euro 2024 final in Germany this summer where they lost 2-1 in the final to Spain.

Trippier featured in every game in the tournament with the exception of the final. He has since returned to Newcastle for the new season and after making his first start of the campaign in the Carabao Cup at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, he announced his retirement from international football.

A statement issued by the defender on Instagram read: “I never thought as a young lad from Bury that I would play for my country let alone achieve 54 caps. It's been one of the biggest honours of my life to represent my country at 4 major tournaments.

“I want to say a big thank you to Gareth [Southgate] and all the staff that have worked with the England squad for the trust they have placed in me throughout the years.

“Thank you to all my team mates - we have had some very special moments reaching 2 Euro finals, and a World Cup semi final and I am sure in the future this group of players will win a major tournament.

“I want to wish Lee [Carsley], the coaching staff and the team all the best for the future.

“And finally a big thank you to all the England fans for your incredible support travelling all over the world to support us and keeping us going in the difficult moments. Trips.” Trippier has been linked with a move away from Newcastle this summer but head coach Eddie Howe has stressed his desire to keep hold of the right-back, who is into the final year of his contract at St James’ Park.