The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United aim for new signings ahead of Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Newcastle United are reportedly ‘still pushing for a deal’ for Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi - according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After a summer dominated by speculation over the Magpies attempts to add to their defensive ranks, their focus has been centred on a potential club record deal for former Chelsea academy star Guehi. United have made four separate offers for the Eagles star but all have been rejected by their Premier League rivals and there have been suggestions the deal could be off after Guehi was named as captain for Palace’s first games of the season and featured in Tuesday’s 4-0 home win in a Carabao Cup second round tie with Championship club Norwich City.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

With just two days remaining in the summer transfer window, there have been reports Newcastle are considering other options and turning their attention away from their pursuit of Guehi. But journalist Romano has revealed the Magpies will ‘keep going in the next hours’ as they look to finally bring a successful end to their prolonged attempt to land the 16-times capped England star.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “We’re still at the same stage. It's been close for three months, I think, so we are still there with this negotiation ongoing between Newcastle and Crystal Palace. Newcastle are not giving up and, despite reports on other defenders, they still want Marc Guehi. They are still pushing for this deal to happen. So, I'm sure that they will keep going in the next hours to try and reach an agreement with Crystal Palace.”

With talks over a deal for Guehi still ongoing, Newcastle have reportedly considered moves for Chelsea defenders Trevoh Chalobah and Axel Disasi as well as Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez, who was initially linked with a move to Tyneside earlier in the summer when Anthony Gordon was believed to be a target for the Reds. However, the most recent report has suggested the Magpies have turned to the Bundesliga for a possible alternative to Guehi after Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed Newcastle are working on a potential deadline day deal for RB Leipzig’s France Under-21 international Mohamed Simakan.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Newcastle, now exploring deal to sign Mohamed Simakan until Deadline Day! Barcelona and Liverpool have also inquired about him. There’s also concrete interest from Saudi Arabia. Leipzig, open for negotiations about the 24 y/o versatile defender only with suitable offers. Contract valid until 2027.”