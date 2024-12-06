The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for the January transfer window.

Newcastle United have been named as one of several clubs that retain an interest in Lille forward Jonathan David as he continues to impress with the Ligue 1 club.

The Canada international has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Bayner Munich and Inter Milan in recent weeks as he prepares to head into the final six months of his current deal in the new year. David has been in fine form this season with 15 goals and two assists in 22 games in all competitions for Lille and he has also found the net at international level during the first four months of the season after helping Canada to wins against the United States and Panama.

After scoring four goals in five Champions League appearances so far this season, talk over David’s future has ramped up and it has been suggested a possible move for the Lille forward has been discussed within transfer talks between key figures at Newcastle. After coming close to a move to Chelsea earlier this year, the versatile forward gave an insight into how he views his future and revealed there have been talks over a possible extension to his deal at Lille.

He told The Athletic: “I spoke to a couple of teams. I spoke with coaches. But ultimately (David and his camp) made the decision to stay. What am I waiting for? I guess now it’s easier to say. I’m in the last year of my contract. Eventually my contract is going to run out. So then we’ll see. We’ll see what happens next year. Well, right now we’re speaking with the (Lille President Oliver Letang) about a possible extension. I’m open to anything. I think obviously the Premier League is regarded as one of the best league in the world. And for me it’s not the Premier League or bust. I’m open to anything and every league has its challenges.”

There were reports earlier this week suggesting Serie A giants Inter Milan were closing in on an agreement to sign David in the new year. However, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed a deal is ‘not close’ and revealed the Canada international is not planning to leave Lille during the January transfer window.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter): “I’m told that Jonathan David is not close to joining Inter, despite other reports. There are many interested clubs, inquiries, and ongoing talks, but still no final decision. FC Bayern, Inter and many teams from the Premier League remain interested in the 24 year-old top striker from Lille. No transfer in winter is planned. This means he could move for free in the summer of 2025.”