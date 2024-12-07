The match officials for Newcastle United’s Premier League match at Brentford on Saturday (3pm kick-off) have been confirmed.

Tim Robinson will be the referee for the match at the Gtech Community Stadium as Newcastle look to end a run of three games without a win against a Brentford side yet to lose on home turf this season. It will be the first time Robinson has refereed either side this season with his last Newcastle match coming in the 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park in April.

Robinson’s last Brentford game was a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal last November. He also refereed Newcastle’s 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, 4-0 win over Crystal Palace and 3-0 defeat at Everton last season.

He will be assisted by Tim Wood and Steve Meredith with Steve Martin as fourth official. Newcastle fans may remember Martin for his controversial refereeing display in a 2-1 Championship defeat at Nottingham Forest in 2016.

Martin sent off Paul Dummett and Jonjo Shelvey and awarded Forest two penalties in the game, both of which were saved by Karl Darlow. The Magpies incredibly took the lead through Matt Ritchie despite their numerical disadvantage before second-half goals from Nicklas Bendtner and a late Jamaal Lascelles own goal saw them suffer defeat.

Jarred Gillett will be on VAR duty for the match, assisted by Nick Greenhalgh.

Last time out, Newcastle were left frustrated by the officiating in the 3-3 draw against Liverpool at St James’ Park on Wednesday night. Eddie Howe’s side were denied two penalties after Virgil van Dijk barged Anthony Gordon to the ground in an off-ball incident and Alexander Isak went down inside the area under a challenge from Jarell Quansah.

The match was also brought to an arguably premature end after 95 minutes as Newcastle looked to break. The match officials confirmed five minutes of added time before Fabian Schar’s 90th minute equaliser, a VAR check for a Liverpool penalty and a Newcastle free-kick which all delayed the match.

Newcastle head into the game sitting 12th in the table, level on points with Brentford in 11th. The Magpies have won each of the last five meetings between the sides with Eddie Howe’s first match in charge of the club, a 3-3 draw, being the only time they have failed to beat The Bees in the Premier League.