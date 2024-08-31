Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sandro Tonali played just over an hour against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night as he steps up his return to action.

Tonali made his long awaited return to action at the City Ground following a ten-month suspension from football. Prior to his appearance in Nottingham, Tonali’s last game for the Magpies came in October during Newcastle’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at St James’ Park.

He marked his return to the first-team with an impressive 62 minute display against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side before being replaced by Sean Longstaff. Longstaff would go on to score the winning penalty in the shootout and book his side’s place in Round Three and a trip to face AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

Tonali will be hopeful of making back-to-back starts when Tottenham Hotspur head to St James’ Park on Sunday and will head into that game buoyed by a first-call up to the Italy squad in just under a year. Tonali’s last appearance in an Italy squad came in October last year before he withdrew early when news broke of a potential ban from football for breaching betting regulations.

His ten-month suspension meant he also missed out on playing at Euro 2024 and adding to his 15 caps to date. However, the midfielder will get that opportunity during the upcoming international break having been called-up by Luciano Spalletti for Italy’s Nations League games against France (September 6) and Israel (September 9).

Sunday’s game against Tottenham Hotspur marks Newcastle United’s last league match before the international break with their return to action coming against Wolves on Sunday 15 September.