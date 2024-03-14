Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been left out of the Belgium squad for the upcoming international break due to injury.

The 32-year-old will miss Belgium's upcoming friendlies against Republic of Ireland and England due to a minor groin injury, according to Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco. While his omission from the national squad is understood to be as a precaution, he is officially a doubt for Man City's FA Cup quarter-final clash against Newcastle United on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off) at the Etihad Stadium.

Newcastle head into the game with a number of injury concerns themselves as Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Nick Pope will miss the match while Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon are major doubts to make Eddie Howe's matchday squad.

But The Magpies will be hoping De Bruyne isn't involved this weekend given the impact he made off the bench when the sides last met in January. The Belgian was making his first Premier League appearance since the start of the season when he came off the bench at St James' Park with Man City trailing 2-1 heading into the closing stages of the match.

De Bruyne grabbed an equaliser before setting up Oscar Bobb for a stoppage-time winner as City made it 3-2. Newcastle will be hoping to reach a first FA Cup semi-final in 19 years while Pep Guardiola's side look to retain the trophy.