Kieran Trippier makes fitness admission following two-month injury lay-off

Newcastle United injury news: Kieran Trippier returned to action this weekend after a two-month injury absence.

Kieran Trippier made his first Magpies appearance since the win over Wolves in early March on Saturday afternoon in a five minute cameo against Brighton. Trippier hadn’t featured in a matchday squad since that win over Gary O’Neil’s side and had previously admitted that he was taking ‘extra precautions’ over the issue in order to avoid any further setbacks.

Fortunately for Newcastle, and England, the 33-year-old was able to return to the pitch this weekend and the former Burnley man has revealed he is fully fit ahead of a crucial end of the season which sees Newcastle face both Manchester United and Brentford away from home.

“I’m 100% fit,” Trippier said. “I got a little cameo on Saturday. Left back, right back, it doesn’t bother me.

“We’re dead frustrated with the result but we’ve got to move on, we’ve got another game on Wednesday.”