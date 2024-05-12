Kieran Trippier makes fitness admission following two-month injury lay-off
Kieran Trippier made his first Magpies appearance since the win over Wolves in early March on Saturday afternoon in a five minute cameo against Brighton. Trippier hadn’t featured in a matchday squad since that win over Gary O’Neil’s side and had previously admitted that he was taking ‘extra precautions’ over the issue in order to avoid any further setbacks.
Fortunately for Newcastle, and England, the 33-year-old was able to return to the pitch this weekend and the former Burnley man has revealed he is fully fit ahead of a crucial end of the season which sees Newcastle face both Manchester United and Brentford away from home.
“I’m 100% fit,” Trippier said. “I got a little cameo on Saturday. Left back, right back, it doesn’t bother me.
“We’re dead frustrated with the result but we’ve got to move on, we’ve got another game on Wednesday.”
Two wins from their next two games, barring a ten goal difference swing with Chelsea, will guarantee the Magpies finish in 6th place and Trippier believes that would be a great achievement for the squad considering the issues they have had to deal with this campaign. “If you look at the course of the season and the setbacks we’ve had, the ups and downs, to be in the position we’re in is unbelievable and we’ve got an opportunity now to finish even higher with two wins from two,” the former Spurs and Atletico Madrid man said. “It’s going to be tough but the way we’ve been playing recently I don’t see why not.”