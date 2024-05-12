QPR post classy message ahead of Newcastle United summer move as fans urge transfer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Isaac Hayden has completed a loan move at QPR and will return to Newcastle United this summer.

QPR fans have urged the club to re-sign Isaac Hayden after the former Arsenal man impressed during a short loan spell at Loftus Road. Hayden played 17 times in the league as QPR dragged themselves away from relegation danger to survive comfortably under Marti Cifuentes.

Hayden began the season at Standard Liege, but saw a loan move to the Belgian side come to an end in January before making the switch to Loftus Road. The 29-year-old will rejoin his parent club Newcastle United in summer, but some R’s fans have urged their club to re-sign the midfielder ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

An Instagram post by QPR included pictures of Hayden and fellow loanee Joe Hodge with the caption: ‘BIG thanks to our two loanees. Both playing a key role in our survival’. The comments of this post were flooded with QPR fans telling their club to get the Magpies man signed up for next year.

A.briddon8 wrote: ‘Hayden sign up’, whilst hs_shep7 wrote: ‘sign Hayden’, lukiflanery19 posted: ‘Sign Hayden, thanks Hogey’ with zedkingy writing: Both good, but would love for us to sign Hayden.’