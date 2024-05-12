QPR post classy message ahead of Newcastle United summer move as fans urge transfer
QPR fans have urged the club to re-sign Isaac Hayden after the former Arsenal man impressed during a short loan spell at Loftus Road. Hayden played 17 times in the league as QPR dragged themselves away from relegation danger to survive comfortably under Marti Cifuentes.
Hayden began the season at Standard Liege, but saw a loan move to the Belgian side come to an end in January before making the switch to Loftus Road. The 29-year-old will rejoin his parent club Newcastle United in summer, but some R’s fans have urged their club to re-sign the midfielder ahead of the 2024/25 season.
An Instagram post by QPR included pictures of Hayden and fellow loanee Joe Hodge with the caption: ‘BIG thanks to our two loanees. Both playing a key role in our survival’. The comments of this post were flooded with QPR fans telling their club to get the Magpies man signed up for next year.
A.briddon8 wrote: ‘Hayden sign up’, whilst hs_shep7 wrote: ‘sign Hayden’, lukiflanery19 posted: ‘Sign Hayden, thanks Hogey’ with zedkingy writing: Both good, but would love for us to sign Hayden.’
Hayden hasn’t played for Newcastle United since December 2021 and is expected to leave the club this summer. The former Hull City man has two years left on his current contract at St James’ Park and spent last season on-loan at Norwich City but couldn’t help the Canaries get promoted back into the top-flight.