Kieran Trippier is hoping to be back involved for Newcastle United and England after a two-month injury absence.

The right-back missed out on the last England squad but will be hoping to get back to full fitness with Newcastle ahead of Euro 2024 this summer. If fit, the 33-year-old is set to be part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for the tournament in Germany.

Before that, Newcastle is set to host England at St James’ Park for a pre-tournament friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 3 (7:45pm kick-off). It will be the first senior England match at St James’ Park since 2005.

Trippier will be hoping to feature in the match with his Newcastle team-mates Anthony Gordon, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson are also pushing for a call-up.

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of his return to action for Newcastle, Trippier told The Gazette: “I'm looking forward to [the England match].

“It's going to be good for the supporters to watch England at St James', it's been almost 20 years since England have played so I think it's good that England gets to travel around.

