Kieran Trippier makes Newcastle United & Leeds claim after St James' Park decision made
Kieran Trippier is closing in on a return for Newcastle United after two-months out with a calf injury.
The right-back missed out on the last England squad but will be hoping to get back to full fitness with Newcastle ahead of Euro 2024 this summer. If fit, the 33-year-old is set to be part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for the tournament in Germany.
Before that, Newcastle is set to host England at St James’ Park for a pre-tournament friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 3 (7:45pm kick-off). It will be the first senior England match at St James’ Park since 2005.
Trippier will be hoping to feature in the match with his Newcastle team-mates Anthony Gordon, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson are also pushing for a call-up.
Speaking ahead of his return to action for Newcastle, Trippier told The Gazette: “I'm looking forward to [the England match].
“It's going to be good for the supporters to watch England at St James', it's been almost 20 years since England have played so I think it's good that England gets to travel around.
“I think it should happen more because it gives more fans the opportunity to watch the team. I think it'll be really good because we had the experience at Leeds before where it was an unbelievable atmosphere so hopefully Wor Flags can do one better!” It is hoped Trippier will be back in contention for Newcastle in their next Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (3pm kick-off). The Magpies then face Manchester United away before ending the season at Brentford on May 19.