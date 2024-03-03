Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United's injury-hit season took another turn as Kieran Trippier limped off during Saturday's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park.

Trippier hasn't missed a single match for Newcastle due to injury since fracturing his metatarsal during the 2021-22 campaign but was forced off in the second half on Saturday with a calf issue.

Newcastle were leading the game 2-0 at the time following first-half goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon. Tino Livramento replaced Trippier for the final 40 minutes of the match and wrapped up the three points in stoppage time with his first goal for the club.

When asked about Trippier's injury, Howe told The Gazette afterwards: "Kieran felt something in his calf and had to come off the pitch. That is a concern for us, although I don’t know how serious it is at this moment."

Next up for The Magpies is a trip to Chelsea on Monday, March 11 (8pm kick-off). While Trippier is a fresh concern for the match, Newcastle have been boosted by the recent returns of Isak, Joe Willock and Elliot Anderson from injuries.

Matt Targett could also be back in contention for the trip to Stamford Bridge after four months out with a hamstring injury.

Speaking ahead of the Wolves match, Howe said: "Matty might need a little more time to be back involved with the squad just due to the fact his injury was a muscle injury. But he is back training with the group."