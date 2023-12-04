Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kieran Trippier has revealed the advice he gave Anthony Gordon ahead of the new season after the former Everton man scored for the fourth Premier League home game in a row. Gordon’s 55th minute strike, one that was set up by Trippier, secured all three points for Newcastle United on a cold night at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side were dominant against a Manchester United side that had won their last three Premier League matches. Speaking post-match, Trippier revealed the advice he gave Gordon ahead of the season as the pair went on holiday together before their respective international duties.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trippier said: “I was with Anthony on holiday before he went away to the [Under-21] Euros and we had a good chat. We were in Dubai before I went away with England but we had a good chat about when he first signed and how it was difficult for him with the way we play and the way we train - it’s the same with any new signing.

“I said to him ‘give it time, this is an important summer for you going away with the Under-21’s, do as well as you can but don’t take much time off and come straight back to Newcastle in your first pre-season.’”

Southgate has omitted Gordon from his last three squads after the former Everton man won Player of the Tournament during England Under-21’s triumph in Romania and Georgia during the summer. Asked whether he believes his teammate should be in Southgate’s next Three Lions squad, Trippier said: “Obviously that’s not for me to pick the team, that’s for Gareth but all I said to him was don’t overthink it. He’s not been in the past few squads but Gareth has made it clear that he is on the radar. All I said to Anthony was don’t overthink it, just focus on your club and keep performing like you are performing and then the rewards will come. He is getting more goals and assists so he deserves it.”