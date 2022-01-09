Joe Ironside’s second half strike saw the League One side pull off an upset as the Premier League strugglers were left embarrassed in front of a near capacity crowd in the FA Cup third round.

Here are five takeaways from the game…

Howe goes for it

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United challenges Joe Ironside of Cambridge United during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Cambridge United at St James' Park on January 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe named a strong Newcastle line-up to face the side currently sitting 16th in League One.

The Magpies have previously been criticised for naming under-strength sides in the competition only to be knocked out early. It was a different story on Saturday, but it only made the end result all the more embarrassing.

New signing Kieran Trippier was thrust into the starting line-up after only being confirmed as a Newcastle player the day prior.

Matt Ritchie returned to the side as captain with Jamaal Lascelles dropping out. Joelinton was also named in the starting XI for his 100th appearance for Newcastle.

Harvey Knibbs of Cambridge United is challenged by Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Cambridge United at St James' Park on January 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Kieran Trippier – welcome to the mad world of NUFC

If Trippier needed a reminder of the type of club he was joining, this was it. FA Cup third round ties against lower league opposition are synonymous with half-full stadiums, but not this time.

Trippier was greeted by a near sell-out of 51,395 fans packed into St James’s Park, helped by a generous serving of Cambridge supporters in level seven.

Cambridge United's Bulgarian goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov makes a save during the English FA Cup third round football match between Newcastle United and Cambridge United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on January 8, 2022 (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

His name was cheered loudly every time it was read out over the PA and his first few touches of the ball were met with a roar of anticipation.

But in typical Newcastle fashion, great support off the pitch was met by crushing disappointment and frustration on it.

The 31-year-old admits he’s well aware of the challenge facing him at Newcastle, but Saturday provided an instant reminder of just what he’s got himself into.

He’s not in Madrid anymore.

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe gestures on the touchline during the English FA Cup third round football match between Newcastle United and Cambridge United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on January 8, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

In the midst of an abject Newcastle display, Trippier put in a steady performance down the right side with several teasing balls into the box.

But The Magpies lacked the killer instinct to put their third tier opponents to the sword.

Cambridge up for the cup

Newcastle are prone to slipping on an FA Cup banana skin or two. But Saturday’s defeat was a new low in a season of lows.

The Magpies managed to get on the front foot from an early stage but it quickly became apparent Cambridge weren’t going to make things easy.

In the few times Cambridge got forward, Adam May shot over from the edge of the box early on and George Williams registered the first effort on goal with a close range header which was saved by Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle United's English defender Kieran Trippier controls the ball during the English FA Cup third round football match between Newcastle United and Cambridge United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on January 8, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle did pose a threat at the other end with Fabian Schar, Jacob Murphy and Allan Saint-Maximin all coming close early on. But the lack of a proper striker was apparent in Callum Wilson’s absence – The Magpies’ top scorer ruled out for the next eight weeks following a scan on his calf injury.

Howe’s side were toothless in the final third, lacking an attacking focal point with Murphy, Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser failing to provide any cutting edge.

Newcastle were let off the hook when Harvey Knibbs went down inside the penalty area following a last man challenge from Matt Ritchie.

Referee Michael Salisbury quickly waved away Cambridge’s appeals and awarded a free-kick to Newcastle – VAR was in effect but didn’t intervene.

Newcastle had further chances to take the lead before half-time but it remained goalless.

A matter of transfer urgency

With Wilson out for the next two months, Newcastle’s need for a striker – if it wasn’t obvious already – cannot be stressed enough.

The Magpies had 23 shots on goal yet their only decent effort of the game came shortly after half-time as Murphy slid the ball past the impressive Dimitar Mitov and into the bottom right corner of the Cambridge goal only for the flag to go up.

The Cambridge goalkeeper was in impressive form on Saturday afternoon with some fine saves to keep a clean sheet.

But the fact Newcastle couldn’t score at home to a League One side is concerning. It’s now just four goals scored in their last eight games in all competitions under Howe, and Wilson is responsible for half of those.

Just before the hour mark, The Magpies were punished for failing to take their chances as Cambridge seized their opportunity. The danger appeared to have been averted when Dubravka brought the ball down, only to lose it.

Schar’s headed clearance then fell kindly into the path of Ironside, who volleyed Cambridge into the lead from close range.

VAR did its best to take Cambridge’s elation away from them with a lengthy offside check. Goals have been chalked off for less in the Premier League, but this one stood to help Mark Bonner’s side pull off an FA Cup shock.

Pressure on Howe?

It is still very early stages for Howe but this defeat was a real low for Newcastle, who, other than slight improvements in performances, have failed to benefit from a new manager ‘bounce’ in terms of results.

And with chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan flying in to watch the game, it was a particularly damaging defeat in front of the new owners. They visited the dressing room and also met with Howe and his coaching staff after the game.

The embarrassing defeat was even more so by the fact a supposedly strong line-up were playing with an arrogance they had no right to possess having won one game all season.

The Magpies look incapable of winning, even when everything is set-up for them to secure victory, they squander it.

Some players darting down the tunnel on the full-time whistle rather than thanking the impressive crowd is hardly a good look either.

All in all, the worst possible dress rehearsal for next weekend’s crucial league match against Watford.

