Six out as youngster comes in

Eddie Howe named 24 players as part of his matchday squad on Friday afternoon.

Jay Turner-Cooke was flown in from Newcastle Under-21s’ training camp in Spain to be named on the bench. He remained an unused substitute along with Matty Longstaff.

The Newcastle United substitutes take to the field against 1860 Munich.

In total, six players were missing from the squad despite being in attendance at the Saalfelden Arena.

Goalkeepers Karl Darlow and Mark Gillespie missed out as expected with Pope starting and Martin Dubravka coming on in the second half.

Defensive duo Federico Fernandez and Kelland Watts also missed out along with Jamal Lewis and Matt Ritchie.

Ritchie sat out as a precaution after reporting ‘tightness’ in training and Lewis had missed training during the week due to a calf problem.

The Saalfelden Arena (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

A taste of Tyneside in Austria

The PA system at the stadium made the travelling Newcastle fans feel at home with a playlist including several songs that can often be heard on a matchday at St James’s Park.

Busker’s Home Newcastle played before the match and ‘Local Hero’ blasted around the stadium when Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes each found the net in the second half.

While Geordies don’t often condone the use of goal music, surely they’ll let this classy gesture slide?

Nick Pope gets serenaded by the Toon Army

Travelling from Newcastle to the Austrian Alps isn’t easy, but that didn’t stop a large number of Newcastle fans packing into the 1,500 capacity Saalfelden Arena.

There was a lively atmosphere in the ground as fans welcomed two summer signings in Nick Pope and Sven Botman.

Pope started the match and was called into action after 22 minutes as he made an instinctive save to keep out a free-kick.

In response, the Newcastle fans chanted “England’s No. 1” to Pope. A warm welcome for the 30-year-old and perhaps a sly dig at Everton’s Jordan Pickford.

Formation deviation

Newcastle were expected line-up in their typical 4-3-3 formation favoured by Eddie Howe which brought the side so much success last season.

But pre-season gives manager’s the chance to experiment with different systems and Howe certainly seemed to do that against 1860 Munich.

Newcastle started with a 4-1-4-1 set-up – Callum Wilson as a lone striker and Elliot Anderson and Joe Willock playing in front of Jonjo Shelvey in midfield.

That switched to a 4-2-3-1 at times with Anderson pushing forward into a number 10 role.

The second half changes on the hour mark saw Newcastle revert to more of a 4-3-3 with the midfield of Joelinton, Guimaraes and Longstaff helping Newcastle cruise to a comfortable win.

Kieran Trippier’s ‘new number’

Kieran Trippier’s introduction on the hour mark saw him wearing a new shirt number.

The England international was handed the number 15 shirt when he arrived from Atletico Madrid in January. But a new season allows for new squad numbers to be issued.

Trippier was seen wearing the No. 2 shirt that had been left vacant following Ciaran Clark’s loan departure to Sheffield United earlier this week.