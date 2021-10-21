It has been a whirlwind few weeks on Tyneside and reports today suggest that Paulo Fonseca is interested in taking over as Newcastle United manager following the departure of Steve Bruce yesterday.

The 48-year-old is currently out of work having left Serie A side Roma in summer and had been close to taking over as Tottenham Hotspur manager before they opted to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo.

Fonseca’s most successful stint as a manager came in Ukraine where he won the league and cup double in each of his three seasons as Shakhtar Donetsk manager.

Reports suggest that Paulo Fonseca would be interested in the Newcastle United job (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Famed for playing a high-intensity pressing and short-passing game, Fonseca’s sides are usually an attractive outfit to watch - something that has been lacking on Tyneside for some time now.

Whilst Fonseca is by no means the only name linked with the role, it does appear that he is now the leading candidate to take charge and because he is currently without a club, there is no need for a compensation fee to be agreed, meaning that he could take charge of the club quickly if the two parties agree a deal.

However, when a new manager at St James’s Park will be appointed is unknown with reports suggesting that Graeme Jones, who has been placed in temporary charge of the team for this weekend’s trip to Selhurst Park, could be in the hot seat for a number of games.

Newcastle currently sit in 19th place and face Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Brighton in there next three fixtures before the November international break.

