‘Leaked’ England team news reveals Newcastle United and Liverpool stars set for further snub

By Joe Buck
Published 10th Jul 2024, 17:30 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 17:50 BST
England face the Netherlands in Dortmund tonight with the winner set to book themselves a spot in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final against Spain.

The Three Lions progressed to the semi-final following a penalty shootout win over Switzerland on Saturday evening. England scored all five penalties in the shootout to defeat a stubborn Swiss side and book their place in a third semi-final in their last four major tournaments.

Gareth Southgate experimented ahead of that win against Switzerland, opting to select a back five with Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ezri Konsa being flanked by Kieran Trippier and Bukayo Saka as wingbacks. England are expected to stay with that formation against Netherlands tonight with Trippier retaining his place in the starting XI. 

Walker and Stones will be partnered by a returning Marc Guehi in the centre of defence and Trippier staying at left wingback in the absence of Luke Shaw who is only fit enough for a place on the bench. Saka is set to start at right wingback.

Harry Kane, despite criticisms of his performances, will lead the line with Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden to play behind him. Kobbie Mainoo and Declan Rice are expected to play together in midfield.

All of this means Anthony Gordon will once again be forced to watch on from the sidelines. The Newcastle United man has made just one appearance out in Germany, coming in a brief four minute cameo during their goalless draw with Slovenia. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who started the tournament in midfield alongside Rice and scored the winning penalty on Saturday, is also likely to begin tonight’s match on the bench.

