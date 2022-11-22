'Leaked' World Cup line-up: Bad news for Newcastle and Manchester United stars as West Ham man gets nod
The starting line-up for Brazil's opening World Cup group stage match against Serbia on Thursday (7pm kick-off GMT) has been ‘leaked’.
World Cup favourites Brazil face Serbia in Qatar this Thursday with Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes hoping to make his debut in the tournament. Guimaraes has played a key role for club and country in 2022 and was named in Tite’s 26-man squad for the tournament.
The South American nation have been heavily tipped to win the World Cup for a sixth time. And media reports in the country have ‘leaked’ an unconfirmed line-up for Brazil against Serbia.
Guimaraes missed Brazil’s final two friendly matches before the World Cup due to injury and – according to the ‘leaked’ line-up from Globo Esporte – will be on the bench for the opening match with his former Lyon team-mate and West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta preferred.
Manchester United’s Fred is also on the bench with his Red Devil’s team-mate Casemiro starting alongside Paqueta in midfield.
Brazil ‘leaked’ XI to face Serbia: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Paqueta; Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Raphinha, Richarlison
While this would spell slight disappointment for Guimaraes, the ‘leaked’ team is subject to change with the line-up to be officially confirmed at 6pm GMT on Thursday evening.
Former Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will be hoping to shake off an ankle injury in time to start the match for Serbia. Magpies defender Fabian Schar will also be involved in Group G having been called-up to the Switzerland squad. They will face Cameroon at 10am on Thursday morning.