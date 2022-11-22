World Cup favourites Brazil face Serbia in Qatar this Thursday with Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes hoping to make his debut in the tournament. Guimaraes has played a key role for club and country in 2022 and was named in Tite’s 26-man squad for the tournament.

The South American nation have been heavily tipped to win the World Cup for a sixth time. And media reports in the country have ‘leaked’ an unconfirmed line-up for Brazil against Serbia.

Guimaraes missed Brazil’s final two friendly matches before the World Cup due to injury and – according to the ‘leaked’ line-up from Globo Esporte – will be on the bench for the opening match with his former Lyon team-mate and West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta preferred.

Manchester United’s Fred is also on the bench with his Red Devil’s team-mate Casemiro starting alongside Paqueta in midfield.

Brazil ‘leaked’ XI to face Serbia: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Paqueta; Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Raphinha, Richarlison

While this would spell slight disappointment for Guimaraes, the ‘leaked’ team is subject to change with the line-up to be officially confirmed at 6pm GMT on Thursday evening.

Brazil's midfielders Bruno Guimaraes (L) and Lucas Paqueta and forward Pedro laugh during a training session at the Al Arabi SC Stadium in Doha on November 20, 2022, just moments before the kick-off of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)