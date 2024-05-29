Newcastle United ‘tease’ £30m agreement as new development opens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United’s website has officially teased the beginning of the new Adidas-era at the club.

Newcastle United will wear Adidas kits from next season after the club agreed a multi-year deal, believed to be worth around £30m a season, with the brand. It was announced last September that Adidas would replace Castore as Newcastle United’s kit manufacturer from the beginning of the 2024/25 season.

Eagle-eyed supporters have noticed that subtle changes have been made to the Newcastle United website, with the Adidas logo now emblazoned on the website among their other sponsors. Adidas, who have also added Aston Villa to their ranks this season, last made kits for Newcastle United over a decade ago, and their return has been warmly welcomed by fans ahead of the new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furthermore, a new temporary club shop has now opened next to The Strawberry at St James’ Park with the existing club shop set for a complete makeover. The new club shop will be open as an extensive refurbishment takes place in the current club shop with Newcastle’s home kit for next season due to be released on June 7.

Speaking about the new developments, and the fact the Magpies will move their retail operations in-house, the club’s chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, said: “We are hugely excited about engaging with supporters directly through our new in-house retail operations. We have big plans for our retail business, and the first step on the journey is to launch a new digital retail platform while completely revitalising how we meet supporters' needs in our physical stores.

“The temporary store at Strawberry Place will enable us to close the existing retail outlet at St. James' Park and put significant investment into the site. The result will be the launch of a world class retail experience at a flagship stadium store, filled with new kit and merchandise that we anticipate will be hugely popular. We are building a passionate local team to drive this new retail operation, helping us to deliver on the huge demand for Newcastle United products through best-in-class service.