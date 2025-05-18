The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as Leeds United eye two Magpies stars ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Leeds United are reportedly considering a double swoop on Newcastle United ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Sun have claimed the Whites are weighing up a move for Magpies striker Callum Wilson as he approaches the final months of his current deal at St James Park - and could also ramp up their long-standing interest in United midfielder Sean Longstaff as they prepare for their return to the Premier League.

After suffering Championship play-off final heartache against Southampton 12 months ago, Daniel Farke has guided the Elland Road outfit back into the top flight of English football after they were crowned as second tier champions following an intense title battle with a Burnley side managed by former Magpies captain Scott Parker.

United academy graduate Longstaff is believed to have been on the Whites radar for a number of months as he finds his game-time limited by the impressive performances of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton. Joe Willock and Lewis Miley have also been preferred to Longstaff in recent weeks and there have been suggestions Newcastle could be open to selling the midfielder as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

Wilson’s future on Tyneside also remains in doubt as he approaches the final weeks of his current deal. Injuries and the form of top goalscorer Alexander Isak have limited the former Bournemouth and Coventry City to just 20 appearances this season and just two have come as part of Eddie Howe’s starting eleven. The Sun have claimed Leeds boss Farke is ‘desperate for more firepower’ during the summer transfer window and could offer Wilson an opportunity to prolong his Premier League career with a free transfer move this summer.

What has Eddie Howe said about Sean Longstaff’s future at Newcastle United?

Speaking two weeks ago, Howe said: "I don't have to motivate him. He should motivate himself - he is here representing the club he loves. He has to be ready to take his chance when it comes. Any train of thought that I have to - I can't do that for all 25 players.

"But Sean is motivated. He has been brilliant behind the scenes, he is training well and he's got undoubted qualities. He also has a contract for next year. The control is very much in his hands as to what he wants to do for his long-term future. And we are certainly delighted to have him. He's got our utmost respect - he's been a brilliant servant to the football club. He's still a very valued member of the squad with a big part to play."

What has Eddie Howe said about Callum Wilson’s future at Newcastle United?

Speaking earlier this month, Howe said: “He’s very much in my plans going forward, four games to go and he is a huge part of that. I think that he has looked better and better in recent weeks. You have got to understand that Callum has been going through a pre-season in the shop window, as in – on the pitch, which is very difficult to do, but he needs the games to get back to his best form.

“I think he is getting there now. Physically, I see the Callum Wilson of old. He has stayed fit for a long period of time, which has been brilliant to see. I think on his long-term future, let’s wait and see how he performs and how he continues to look”