Alexander Isak is the subject of interest from Arsenal | AFP via Getty Images

Eddie Howe expressed his frustration at his Newcastle United players being linked with the likes of Arsenal when it comes to transfers.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle travel to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) in each side’s penultimate game of the 2024-25 season.

Newcastle sit third in the table, two points behind Arsenal in second but knowing a win at the Emirates Stadium would take them up to second heading into the final game of the season at home to Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win would also secure Champions League qualification for Newcastle with a game to spare, while Arsenal only need a point.

Arsenal v Newcastle United go head-to-head

The Magpies have already beaten The Gunners three times this season without conceding. Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win at St James’ Park in the reverse league fixture before Newcastle beat Arsenal 2-0 home and away in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Newcastle went on to win the Carabao Cup and still have a chance of finishing above Arsenal in the Premier League as things stand. Mikel Arteta’s side have finished second in each of the last two seasons and reached the semi-final of the Carabao Cup and Champions League this season.

But it’s been five years since the club last won a major trophy. In the meantime, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and now Newcastle have all won major trophies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even 17th-placed Tottenham Hotspur have reached a Europa League final this season and could end the season with a trophy and Champions League qualification, which is technically more than Arsenal would have achieved.

Eddie Howe ‘frustration’ at Arsenal speculation

Newcastle stars such as Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and, most notably, Alexander Isak have been regularly linked with moves to Arsenal in recent seasons.

Naturally, Arsenal are in need of a striker and Isak - who had been targeted by the club since his days at Real Sociedad - is an obvious target given his goalscoring form at Newcastle.

But with Isak under contract at Newcastle until 2028, set to enter talks to sign a new deal and the club showing no interest in selling, Arsenal’s chances of signing the Swede this summer are simply unrealistic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what was previously seen as a big step up from Newcastle to Arsenal is now considerably less so. Both sides are competing for Champions League qualification and Newcastle have been able to do it while also winning a cup in the process.

When asked why he thinks Newcastle players are getting linked with Arsenal as a perceived ‘step’ up, head coach Eddie Howe responded: “That's a good question. Yes, naturally, I'm not absorbed in the transfer rumours.

“I don't go on websites and flick through them and see what's happening this week.

"But obviously it gets back. And it is a frustration because I don't see why our players are getting linked here, there and everywhere with other clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'd like to think the players are happy here. I'd like to think again that they're seeing us grow and develop into a team that hopefully can compete at the top end of the division.

"We have no divine right to do that, but I think we're going in the right direction. So, yeah, it's a source of frustration, but I don't let it absorb me, really.”