Leeds United plot deadline day swoop for Newcastle United star amid contract uncertainty
Newcastle United transfers: Paul Dummett has been linked with a late deadline day move to the Championship.
Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett.
Dummett, 32, is out of contract at the end of the season and hasn't started a Premier League match for Newcastle in two years. But Leeds and Championship promotion rivals Ipswich Town are eyeing a late deadline day deal for the defender, according to Football Insider.
While Dummett's first-team opportunities have been limited in recent seasons, he proved himself as a reliable member of Eddie Howe's squad with impressive Carabao Cup showing against Manchester City and Manchester United earlier this season.
The academy graduate made his first-team debut for Newcastle in 2013 and has gone on to make 209 appearances for the club since, scoring four goals. But injuries and the defensive additions of players such as Dan Burn, Matt Targett and Sven Botman in recent seasons have seen Dummett rarely feature under Howe.
Following the expiration of his previous contract last summer, Dummett was offered a new one-year deal by Newcastle, which he agreed. But with that deal set to expire this summer, it's unclear whether the club will opt to offer another new contract.
Despite Dummett's lack of first-team action, Newcastle would be keen to keep the defender at least until the summer due to the club's current injury crisis and inability to name a full 25-man Premier League squad.